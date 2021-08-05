Moderna vaccine test result ready weekend – NAFDAC

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Wednesday said the result of the test being conducted on the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be ready by this weekend.

It would be recalled that Nigeria on Sunday, August 1, 2021, received 4,000,080 doses of the vaccines donated by the United States Government and undergoing evaluation at NAFDAC’s laboratory.

The nationwide vaccination process is expected to continue after the agency has certified the vaccines safe for use.

Mojisola, Adeyeye, director-general, NAFDAC, who stated this at the flag-off of the agency’s sensitisation programme in Abuja said, “We have been working round the clock in terms of making sure that we do the testing on the vaccine. The health of our people is very key to us at NAFDAC. It is not something you go to the laboratory and come out with the result immediately.

“It will take like three to four days, but we are trying to shorten it as much as possible.”

Adeyeye said the main goal of NAFDAC is to ensure that the vaccine is good for Nigerians.

The DG also informed that the agency apprehends over 70 substandard and falsified drugs being sold in the market.

Speaking further, Adeyeye said the sensitisation campaign was to protect Nigerians against the deleterious effects of unwholesome food, falsified medical products, harmful cosmetics, poor water and other substandard regulated products.

She informed that the campaign will be held in eight states.

She said, “It is common knowledge that Nigeria has a preponderant share of falsified medical products and unwholesome food. The campaign themes are multifaceted with clear, concise, informative and educative messages aimed at arousing the consciousness of the general public about the infractions that impact negatively in our healthcare delivery system.”