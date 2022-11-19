Mobility Options urges Nigerians to travel without borders, unlock endless opportunities

Mobility Options, a travel advisory company that offers citizenship by investment programs, has urged Nigerians to take advantage of the recent announcement by the Canadian government to significantly increase the number of immigrants entering the country, with a goal of 500,000 arriving each year by 2025 to address a critical labour shortage.

According to Mobility Options, the Canadian economy has experienced one of the fastest recoveries in 2022, after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic among advanced economies. It stated that Canada’s economy is now 102.6 percent the size that it was before 2020, with a net debt-to-GDP ratio of 30.5 percent, which is the lowest in the G7 countries.

“Mobility is the biggest motivating factor for high-net-worth individuals who seek a quick travel process so that they can freely move around for business, holidays, and trade events without filling out lengthy visa documents and seeking appointments at visa offices,” Ebi Obaro, president, Mobility Options.

According to Obaro, governments need citizenship through investment revenue to support economies, just as business owners and industries need it to grow their business. She stated that families need citizenship by investment to find a safe and secure place to live. “It’s a win-win situation for every stakeholder involved,” Obaro said.

According to a recently published index, Nigerian citizens have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to only 46 countries compared to those with Canadian passports with access to 188 countries including the EU and Schengen countries, the United States, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and Hong Kong.

“Last year, we welcomed the most newcomers in a single year in our history. This year’s immigration levels plan will help businesses find the workers they need to set Canada on a path that will contribute to our long-term success, and allow us to make good on key commitments to vulnerable people fleeing violence, war, and persecution,” Sean Fraser, minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship.

Tukeni Obasi, vice president, Diaspora of Mobility Options, said that the Canada Start-Up Visa Program allows foreign entrepreneurs the opportunity to create an innovative business in Canada and apply for permanent residence. She stated further that once approved, the client will receive a letter of support, allowing them and their family to apply for permanent residence,” She stated.

“With its leading trade market, the program is aimed at providing permanent residence to entrepreneurs, active investors in companies, and expanding businesses that seek to establish a presence in Canada. To obtain permanent residence in Canada, foreign entrepreneurs must propose an innovative, scaling start-up business, approved by any of the following designated organizations; business incubators, angel investors, or venture capitalists,” Obasi said.

Panebi Oboh, vice president, Mobility Options, Canada, said citizens enjoy a high standard of living with multicultural, easygoing, and vibrant cities. According to her, it is an excellent place to do business, with access to the entire North American market. “Citizens and Permanent Residents receive affordable, high-quality education, modern medical care, a high level of social standards, and citizen protection.

The right to reside in the country and obtain Canadian citizenship by investment is allowed for your family members as well. These combined benefits make a second passport very appealing to anyone looking to travel with limited visa requirements and looking to ensure their family’s safety and security,” Oboh said.

“With over 40 years of combined Global Immigration Consultancy experience, Mobility Options Certified Canadian Immigration Consultants ensure full legal support of the procedure, guaranteed confidentiality of private data, preparation of documents following legal requirements, and support in obtaining government approval. Interested individuals can start the process with minimal applicant requirements,” Mubo Olabode, vice president, Nigeria said.