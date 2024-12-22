MNJTF repels attack, kills 10 terrorists in Cameroon

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force, (MNJTF), operating under Sector 1 in Mora, have successfully thwarted a coordinated attack by Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on a military base at Darak in Cameroon.

This was contained in a statement by Lt.-Col. Olaniyi Osoba, Chief Military Information Officer MNJTF, who disclosed that the operations led to the elimination of 10 terrorists in the early hours of 18 December 2024.

The statement read: “The attack began at dawn, with the terrorists launching assaults from multiple directions at the Darak military base.

“In a fierce gun battle, troops swiftly engaged the terrorists, eliminating 6 terrorists and forcing the others to flee with varying degrees of gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, 5 soldiers sustained injuries during the encounter and are currently responding to medical treatment.

“In a follow-up operation, troops laid ambush for the wounded fleeing terrorists along their regrouping route in Mazogo, a village located between Zamba and Djibirilli.”

It further stated that, ”The troops eliminated four terrorists as they approached the killing zone and recovered assorted food items belonging to the terrorists.

“The operation brings the total number of terrorists neutralized to 10. The decisive action demonstrates MNJTF’s unwavering commitment to defeating terrorists and safeguarding regional security.”

