MNJTF Commander visits frontline troops, commends troops for bravery, resilience

The Force Commander (FC) Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Major General Ibrahim Ali, in a significant show of support and solidarity, has conducted an operational visit to Mallam Fatori, where he commended the troops of Sector 3 for their exceptional bravery and resilience.

Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba Chief Military Public Relations Officer MNJTF in a statement said the Force Commander’s visit not only served to commend the troops but also to reinforce the commitment of the MNJTF leadership to support and equip its soldiers in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

The visit followed the success recorded by the troops after repelling a fierce Boko Haram attack on their position. The FC expressed his admiration for the troops’ performance, highlighting the substantial casualties inflicted on the terrorists.

He urged the soldiers to maintain their courage and build on their recent success, emphasizing that complacency must not set in. General Ali stated that their bravery and resilience in the face of adversity are commendable, and urged them not to rest on their laurels but continue to demonstrate the same level of courage and determination in every encounter.

The FC also stressed the importance of discipline and teamwork, noting that these qualities are the bedrock of military effectiveness. “Discipline is the essence of being a soldier. It ensures that commands are followed and that we operate as a cohesive unit. Without it, we cannot achieve our objectives,” he added.

He assured the troops that their operational and administrative challenges had been acknowledged. The FC revealed that efforts are underway to enhance their capabilities, including the provision of advanced military hardware and technology to improve intelligence gathering and counter-terrorism operations in the Lake Chad Region.

The visit comes in the wake of a well-coordinated counterattack by the MNJTF troops in Mallam Fatori on 21 September 2024, which resulted in overwhelming casualties for the attacking Boko Haram terrorists. This success recorded has been a significant morale booster for the troops and a testament to the?? Heir training and dedication.