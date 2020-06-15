Mixta hands-over first unit of Beechwood Park Estate to first beneficiary of Mixta Flex Payment Scheme

Mixta Africa is delighted to announce the handover of the first unit of Beechwood Park estate to its homeowners. The 3 bedroom semi-detached bungalow unit was handed over to the homeowners in the presence of the Managing Director, Mixta Nigeria, Mr Kola Ashiru-Balogun, Managing Director, Citycode Mortgage Bank, Mr Ebilate Mac-Yoroki, and representatives of the Federal Mortgage Bank.

The homeowners are the first beneficiaries of the Mixta Flex payment scheme, launched in the 4th quarter of 2019. Mixta Flex is a convenient payment scheme devised by Mixta to ease the burden of home acquisition. In this regard, Mixta Flex offers a convenient house ownership payment scheme leveraging on some dynamic payment solutions allowing home owners to make an initial 10% down payment and pay the remaining 90% through monthly deductions over an extended period of time. Mixta, through its partnership with select primary mortgage institutions is then able to facilitate the processing of the National Housing Fund loans which make-up the balance of 90% payment of the property.

‘We are very impressed with what we have seen here today at Beechwood Park Estate and we are looking forward to having the estate at full capacity through more beneficiaries of our mortgage facilities’ said Mr Ebilate Mac-Yoroki. ‘This marks a major milestone for us since the launch of Mixta Flex, we are pleased to handover the first unit of many’ said Mr Kola Ashiru-Balogun. The application process was seamless, proper title documentation was available and customer service was professional throughout the process. They have really kept to their brand’ said Mr and Mrs Akpata.

About Beechwood Park

Beechwood Park is a new gated community developed by Mixta Africa, a subsidiary of Asset & Resource Management (ARM) Group. Upon completion, Beechwood Park will feature 24/7 power supply, park & green areas, perimeter fencing and gate, roads (internal & external), water management system and access to recreational areas. The estate is strategically located to benefit from the ongoing upgrade and expansion of the Lekki-Epe Expressway and is accessible through Beechwood Estate, which is in proximity to the exclusive Lakowe Lakes Golf & Country Estate.

The estate is about 15 minutes’ drive from Ajah and in close proximity to the exclusive Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate and is accessible through Beechwood Estate.

About Mixta Africa

Mixta Africa is a leading and active player in the fast-growing African Real Estate sector specialising in property development projects. The Company was established with the objective of responding to the existing housing deficit across the African continent and has long-term vision of becoming the foremost real estate developer in Africa.

With offices in Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire, and Mauritania, as well as projects in Algeria and Egypt, Mixta Africa has a mission to create value for its clients by delivering innovative solutions. The Company has a 20-year track record of successful real estate and infrastructure development and a strong management team with over 280 years of combined experience. As of July 2019, Mixta held around 15 million sqm of landbank across all territories and has successfully completed more than 11,000 housing units. Mixta Africa is also the developer of Fara Park Estate, delivered over 16 years ago and noted for its quality and well-planned infrastructure and community lifestyle.