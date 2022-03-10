Mixta Africa showcases Nigerian homes at its UK roadshows

Mixta Africa, the leading African real estate and infrastructure development company, announces its UK roadshows to showcase its luxury and affordable homes in Lagos New Town and Abuja, Nigeria, to the African diaspora in the UK.

This is a unique investment opportunity in Nigerian real estate or to find a home for those returning to Nigeria and looking for a new home.

Attendees at the Roadshows will see a video about the developments and have the opportunity to ask questions, see floorplans and photos of the differing home styles and discuss purchase and finance options.

Mixta Africa’s housing developments span affordable housing right through to luxury residences, in addition to commercial properties. The Nigerian market – where it has built over 5,000 properties – makes up 75 percent of its portfolio with 86 percent of its revenue focused on affordable housing.

By meeting such diverse demand, Mixta Africa’s New Lagos Town residential developments cater for purchasers and investors across a wide range of income and asset levels, so attendance at the Roadshows is highly recommended.

The new homes, which are built to Mixta Africa’s exacting high standards, are in Lagos New Town at Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate, Marula Park and in Abuja, where residents can enjoy state-of-the-art facilities, world-class hospitality, recreational centres, a serene environment and an 18-hole championship golf course. Prices range from N14.5 million to N192 million (circa £26,000 to £340,000).

Mixta Africa specialises in developments complete with the full range of infrastructure and amenities enabling residents to live, work and play.