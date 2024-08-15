Miva unveils transformative power of Open Distance Learning in Nigeria

…holds innovative inaugural public lecture

Miva Open University has hosted a groundbreaking public lecture that underscored the transformative power of Open Distance Learning (ODL) in Nigeria.

Sim Shagaya, the chancellor of Miva Open University in his address during the lecture highlighted the role of technology in reshaping higher education.

Shagaya spoke about the importance of embracing healthy competition and collaboration among educators as custodians of the future of Nigeria’s society, to build a qualitative, robust and dynamic tertiary education system.

“Open to change and constructive criticism, and doing things better every day,” he charged.

Iheanyi Akwitti, the registrar of Miva Open University provided an overview of Miva’s ODL programmes.

“This inaugural public lecture was a resounding success, demonstrating Miva Open University’s leadership in ODL and highlighting the growing support for this transformative mode of education in Nigeria.

“The event served as a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and inspiring future collaboration in the pursuit of accessible and quality higher education for all,” he said.

Chris Maiyaki, the acting executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), who spoke on the theme, “The Changing Role of University Administration in an Open Distance Learning (ODL) Setting” painted a compelling picture of the opportunities available in the digital age.

Maiyaki said; “It is that cost-effective method of education that transcends time, that transcends location, space and that is suitable for diverse education contexts; including primary, secondary, tertiary, vocational and non-formal education.

“It is also that flexible, learner-centred move beyond the traditional brick and mortar classroom boundaries.”

Maiyaki states, “The ‘open’ essence of ODL lies in its “flexibility and accessibility of education ensuring broad availability without barriers – the suppression of barriers, between the learner and the teachers.”

He emphasised the benefits of ODL in addressing Nigeria’s educational challenges, stating, “With ODL we are assured that we will be able to attempt to bridge the gap – the huge gap between demand and supply. Statistics show that nearly two million Nigerian children apply every year to university, but the 274 universities put together can only accommodate between 500,000 and 700,000, which is not good enough.

“We hope that through ODL, we will broaden access and ensure more people have access to university education.”

Through his speech, Maiyaki provided a clear roadmap for universities on how to navigate the complexities of ODL. He underscored the pivotal role of technology in delivering high-quality education, advocating for robust online platforms and accessible resources.

He emphasised the importance of comprehensive student support services, including counselling, mentorship, and academic advisory; and called for a paradigm shift from traditional to student-centred approaches which resonated strongly with the audience.

The event held at the NUC headquarters in Abuja, brought together a distinguished array of academic and government leaders to discuss the evolving role of university administration in an Open Distance Learning landscape.

Dignitaries such as Julius Okojie, former executive secretary of the NUC and chairman of the event; Nuel Salihu, the deputy executive secretary of NUC; Tayo Arulogun, the vice-chancellor of Miva Open University; staff of the NUC, and administrators from other universities, as well as enthusiastic Miva students.

