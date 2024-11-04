Mitchelle Chibundu: Designer empowering next generation of creatives

Mitchelle Chibundu is a global design leader, multi-published author, and visionary founder of Designer Babe®, dedicated to democratising design learning and empowering the next generation of tech leaders.

With nearly a decade of experience in the tech sector and over seven years in design, Mitchelle launched Designer Babe® five years ago.

Today, her inclusive platform boasts a thriving community of over 75,000 members. This space welcomes anyone passionate about nurturing creativity and advancing their careers, regardless of background or experience.

Mitchelle’s journey began with her transition from makeup artistry to tech, driven by an insatiable curiosity and a passion for problem-solving.

Witnessing countless creatives struggle to find resources and mentorship, she founded Designer Babe® to dismantle barriers and inspire individuals to pursue their dreams without hesitation.

Her hands-on experience in fintech includes collaborations with industry giants like Flutterwave, Wise, and Ledger.

At Flutterwave, she was pivotal in creating “Barter,” a transformative product revolutionising global money transfer.

Her expertise is further evidenced by her multiple books, including the best-selling “Clueless To Designer,” which has inspired thousands to launch their design careers.

“Designer Babe® introduces dynamic educational resources and initiatives like Wine & Design and the ‘Lekki To London’ web series,” she explains.

“It is not just about learning; they foster collaboration, creativity, and community among aspiring designers.”

She is excited about the upcoming Wine & Design Festival, a multi-city design, tech, and creativity celebration.

“We anticipate over 600 attendees in Lagos and Abuja, come 30th November and 7th December respectively.

The festival is open to everyone—from seasoned professionals to enthusiastic newcomers,” she states. “This event will offer invaluable opportunities for networking, learning, and innovation.”

Reflecting on her journey, the entrepreneur emphasises that resilience, audacity, and perseverance have shaped her path.

“Each challenge has been a lesson in growth,” She affirms. “Uplifting others is what drives my passion for creating meaningful impact.”

Mitchelle’s work redefines design learning and inspires countless individuals to embrace their creativity and make a lasting difference.

As she continues leading her brand into new horizons, she invites aspiring designers and tech enthusiasts to join this transformative journey, where every voice matters and every dream can become a reality.

