Missing Enyimba player Chibuike Nwaiwu spotted in Israel

Chibuike Nwaiwu, who was declared missing by Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) Champions, Enyimba FC, has been spotted in Israel training with a new club.

On Monday, November 6, Enyimba declared that Chibuike Nwaiwu had absconded from the club.

Chibuike Nwaiwu joined The Aba Warriors side from Heartland F.C. in September 2022 and was part of the team that won the NPFL title last season.

Enyimba’s media manager, David Orji, released an official statement that declared the player wanted after he was charged to have absconded from team duties.

But pictures have emerged online showing Nwaiwu training with his new club, which has sparked speculation that he might be undergoing trial ahead of a possible move to Israel.

The Peoples’ Elephant claimed that Nwaiwu is still a club player as he still has an existing contract and has not officially been released to join any club.

