Miracle John and triumph from the grave

Ann Godwin (far right) handing the N100,000 to Rose John while Tony John (middle) looks on with NUJ Secretary at the far left, Ike Wigodo, observes

Exactly on November 20, 2024, teenaged Miracle John rose for vengeance from the grave. He sulked from the grave, crying for vengeance over his death in the ICU (intensive care unit) of the presumed highest tertiary health facility in the south-south.

His mom, Rose Alameziem John, who stayed with him all through, saw everything wrong that the eye could see. The father, Tony, a top journalist, only shook his head. Everything that could go wrong went wrong. Tony said he was still buying fuel for the hospital to power their machines when Miracle gave up the ghost.

The mother recounted many things right from the crisis of admitting the boy till death, and how a nurse intervened. It seemed like the case of everyday for the thief and one day for the owner of the house. Miracle, being son of a pressman, attracted many press people in his ward and at the ICU. This was the ‘mistake’ everybody made. The newsmen were simply made witnesses of lapses.

One female investigative journalist, the Bureau Chief of the Guardian, Ann Godwin, refused to swallow the glaring lapses and mounted a three-month investigation, picking every detail on her many devices and tapes. She is a product of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism. She focused on what she termed the ‘Horror, Nightmare as Caregivers Exploit Sick and Dying Patients’, which was published in The Guardian on June 2, 2024.

Consequently, the report attracted the FG’s attention into completing four oxygen manifold piping facilities to cover 100 beds and make cylinders deliver gas directly to patients. Some benevolent persons came to pay hospital bills, and the hospital management was said to have sanctioned some staff, serving as a deterrence to others.”

The facts of the horror are too dirty for this page because it was concluded by relations that nurses preferred patients to ‘go’ so the oxygen and other supplies would be theirs. The report won an award from the WSCIJ.

Result, on the day Godwin presented a cash gift of N100,000 to the parents at the NUJ House, the mother of Miracle made it clear that her late son took vengeance right from the grave. She said her son will now rest in peace because truth has been exposed and others have been saved.

The raw account said doctors in that unit were very professional and sympathetic, often the ones that were approachable. The evil ones were the nurses, most of them.

Rest in peace, Miracle!

