Ministers warns ‘trouble makers’ ahead of FCT polls

Muhammad Bello, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has called for the active and peaceful participation of FCT residents in the forthcoming FCT Area council elections, scheduled to hold on Saturday 12th February 2022.

The minister warned “would-be trouble makers” that security agencies are under strict directives to bring the full weight of the law on errant t individuals or groups who may attempt to cause trouble and breach the peace in whatever guise.

In a message to FCT residents on the upcoming elections, the minister noted that conducting a smooth election is not the responsibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission alone, but also those of the electorate working in tandem with all stakeholders, including security agencies, civil society groups, the mass media with community and religious leaders and organisations.

Bello added that the smooth transition of power through the active participation of the electorate do not only deepen national democratic values but also ensure credible and accountable governance that will truly serve the people.

“I therefore call on residents and contestants to use the Council polls to truly demonstrate the unity of all Nigerians, regardless of ethnic, religious or political affiliations” the minister added.

He also called on parents, traditional, community and religious leaders to caution their wards, subjects and members of their congregation against engaging in acts that could disrupt the peaceful conduct of the elections.

The minister therefore advised residents not to hesitate to call on the relevant authorities if they witness any activities that run contrary to the laid down election guidelines.