Ministers set to take oath of office, complete documentations

Ahead of Monday’s inauguration, all the 45 ministers-designate on Sunday completed their documentation process, which started on Saturday, at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

BusinessDay gathered that with the documentation process completed, the stage is now set for the swearing-in of the ministers.

Willie Bassey, director of Information, office of the SGF speaking with BusinessDay in Abuja, at the end of the process, described the process as “seamless as there were four registration points and it took each minister less than ten minutes to complete the process.

“Also, invitation cards for each of the three guests of the ministers-designate were successfully given to each minister for onward delivery to their invited guests.”

Read also: Tinubu swears in ministers

He also disclosed that “arrangements have been concluded to convey them from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation tomorrow morning at 8.00 am to the venue of the swearing-in ceremony.”

Bassey advised the invited guests to be seated by 9am, urging those not invited to stay away from the venue.

“We have made arrangements for live telecasts and all other Nigerians interested in watching the event can do from the comfort of their homes,” he said.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on Wednesday last week, assigned portfolios to the 45 ministers who were cleared by the National Assembly.

The event is scheduled to hold at the Conference Centre of the State House, Abuja, from 10am on Monday.