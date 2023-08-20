Ministers complete documentation ahead of inauguration

Ahead of Mondays’s inauguration, all the 45 Ministers designate on Sundays completed their documentation process, which started on Saturday, at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation ( SGF).

BusinessDay gathered that with the documentation process completed, the stage is now set for the swearing-in of the Ministers.

Willie Bassey, Director of Information, Office of the SGF speaking with BusinessDay in Abuja, at the end of the process described the process as “ seamless as there were four registration points and it took each Minister less than ten minutes to complete the process”

“ Also, invitation cards for the three guests of the Ministers-Designate were successfully given to each Minister for onward delivery to their guests.

He also revealed that “arrangements have been concluded to convey them from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation tomorrow at 8.00 am to the venue of the swearing-in ceremony”

Bassey advised the guests to be seated by 9 am, even as he urged those not invited to stay away from the venue.

“ We have made arrangements for live telecasts and all other Nigerians interested in watching the event can dofromrom it out of their homes,” he said

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had on Wednesday last week, assigned portfolios to the 45 Ministers who were cleared by the National Assembly.

The event is scheduled to hold at the Conference Center of the State House, Abuja, from 10 am on Monday.