Minister of labour calls for effective AI adoption for business, people management

L-R: Stella Obialor, COO, VIISAUS; Omotola Adedapo, head, HR, Sterling Financial Holdings Company; Bukola Oyinlola-Anuwe, MD ITM Services Limited; Yewande Jinodu, head, people & culture, Traction APP; and Stanley Eluwa, HR director, Promasidor, at the ITM 5th anniversary themed, 'Sustainability in the AI era: Business growth and employee retention in Nigeria' held in Lagos recently.

Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of Labour and Employment has called on human resources managers and other professionals in the people management ecosystem to adopt a more proactive approach to an effective and efficient AI for business optimisation and human capital development.

She made this call during the recent breakfast meeting and 5th anniversary of ITM Services Nigeria, held in Lagos, with the theme, ‘Sustainability in the AI era: Business growth and employee retention in Nigeria’.

According to the minister, effective and efficient adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) will help to improve business growth and employee retention for a better working environment in Nigeria.

“I encourage each of you to think creatively and strategically about how we can leverage AI to not only drive business growth but also to build a more equitable and sustainable future for all Nigerians.

“Together, we can create an environment where technology enhances, rather than replaces, human potential—where every worker has the opportunity to thrive in the new economy,” Onyejeocha said in a keynote speech read by Bukola Oyinlola-Anuwe, MD, ITM Services.

According to her, AI presents an unprecedented opportunity to reshape the future of work in Nigeria. However, she cautioned that AI adoption must be approached with a sense of responsibility, collaboration, and vision to fully realise its potential.

“While much of the conversation around AI focuses on technology’s ability to drive economic growth, we must also consider its impact on environmental and social sustainability,” she stated.

She stated further that as businesses integrate AI into their operations, there is a need to ensure that technology is used in ways that promote not only economic progress but also social equity and environmental stewardship.

According to her, sustainable development must be at the heart of every AI adoption and strategy. She stated further that such a strategy requires a long-term vision that balances economic growth with social and environmental well-being.

“AI has the potential to help solve some of our most pressing sustainability challenges, from reducing carbon emissions to optimizing resource use in agriculture and energy. However, we must be mindful of how these technologies are deployed, ensuring that they do not exacerbate existing inequalities or harm the environment,” Onyejeocha stated.

Sylva Monga, chairman, ITM Services, said the firm has come to stay and that Nigerians should expect more improved services from ITM. He disclosed that ITM started business in DRC before moving to other African countries.

Stanley Eluwa, human resource director, Promasidor, in a panel discussion on the impact of AI on traditional job roles and how businesses can retain talent; said that enable businesses will have enabled people with the right AI adoption. According to him, Nigerian businesses have not completely embraced AI capabilities.

Another panelist, Stella Obialor, the chief operating officer (COO) at VIISAUS, advocated for a more collaborative approach to AI adoption in Nigeria. She said further that AI adoption is a win-win for every organisation with the right approach.

On her part, Omotola Adedapo, head, human resources, Sterling Financial Holdings Company, said people must learn to evolve, and that AI adoption will bring about improved skills for employees.