Minister blames fuel scarcity on product inspection failure

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva has said the fuel scarcity experienced across the country in east weeks was due to product inspection failure, which allowed adulterated products into the country.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Horatius Egua, Senior Adviser on Media & Communications to the Minister.

The Minister noted the commitment of President Buhari’s administration to set the country on the right path of petroleum products availability and sustainability, as demonstrated in the award of the contracts for the rehabilitation of all our refineries and the acquisition of a stake in the Dangote Refinery.

“In the last weeks, Nigerians have grappled with fuel scarcity, not because of the absence of supply of products but due to inspection failure, which allowed adulterated products into the country.

“This is regrettable, and the Federal Government sympathizes with the citizenry over the unforeseen hardship, occasioned by the inevitable scarcity. Let me once again appeal to Nigerians to be patient with the government in finding lasting solutions to the crisis.

“We appreciate the NNPC for showing so much concern to the plight of Nigerians by coming forward with an apology. This is unprecedented and shows that we on the government side are not afraid to take responsibility.

“The Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority have been out on the streets, filling station by filling station to ensure that the situation normalizes quickly and we are beginning to see the fruits of their efforts,” he said.

The Minister, further called for collective action of all stakeholders to save a situation that was not foreseen.

According to him, “It is not a time to trade blames as is customary in Nigeria. It is therefore not a time to query anyone but a time to come together to salvage the plight of the average Nigerian.

“After the storm settles there will be time enough to investigate and get to the bottom so that this does not repeat itself.

“Mr. President’s charge to all parties and agencies concerned is to work together to ensure that normalcy returns quickly.”