Miner fulfils CSR pledge, remodels public primary schools in Nasarawa communities

In fulfilment of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), a mining firm, Black Gem New Energy Company Limited, has remodeled a public primary schools in two communities in Kokona local government area of Nasarawa State.

The two communities, Agaza and Ego, that are neighbouring the site of the mining company, witnessed a transformation of their primary schools, including renovation, fencing and construction of additional blocks of classrooms in the benefiting schools.

Black Gem New Energy, who has been operating in the area for some time now, embarked on the project to give the locals a sense of belongs.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, who flagged off the remodeling of schools, said the schools if completed, would improve on the standard of education in the area.

John Mamman, the State Commissioner of Education, who stood in for the governor, lauded the mining company for the initiative, urging the benefitting communities to take advantage of the schools in their domains to enable their children and wards acquire quality Western education.

Daniel Ogazi, a member representing Kokona East Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, commended Governor Sule for attracting investors to the State through mining activities, asking youths of the benefiting communities to provide conducive atmosphere to the company to thrive in its operation and to ensure the safety of the investors.

