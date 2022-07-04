Military storms Owerri for Army Day celebration

Residents of Owerri, the Imo State capital, appeared overwhelmed and fearful by the heavy presence of the army personnel. BusinessDay can report that people gathered in groups discussing what such a heavy presence of military personnel could mean.

The fear had to do with the prolonged security challenges in Imo which have touched every sector of the economy of the state.

Sensing the level of fear that has gripped the residents of Owerri, the Imo State government in order to allay the fears, has urged residents not to panic over the heavy presence of the military personnel, saying that their mission is only to hold the Military Day celebration.

To this end, Declan Emelumba, commissioner for information and strategy, has assured that the military personnel are in the state for this year’s Army Day celebration and that they are of no threat whatsoever to Imo people. He said the celebration will last for only one week.

Read also: Jumia celebrates 10yrs of e-commerce in Nigeria, appreciating local partners, staff

In a statement issued in Owerri, Emelumba said “Governor Hope Uzodinma is appreciatve of the Army for the choice of Owerri for this year’s Army Day celebration because of its security, social and economic benefits to the state”.

The commissioner noted that although the Army had a week ago informed Nigerians of their impending presence in Imo State, some residents were still apprehensive.

He urged such people not to panic as the military were on a legitimate assignment in the state for the overall benefit of the country in general and Imo people in particular.

He also urged all residents to go about their legitimate duties without any fear of molestation whatsoever.