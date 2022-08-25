Military recovers N3.7bn worth of petroleum products from oil thieves in two weeks

At least N3.7 billion worth of petroleum products has been recovered from oil thieves by troops operating in the Niger delta region in the last two weeks.

Major General Musa Danmadami, director, of defence media operations (DMO) disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja. He said the troops of operation delta safe also destroyed several illegal refining sites and arrested 21 pipeline vandals.

Danmadami explained that the troops denied oil thieves N1.3 billion worth of crude oil, N2.3 billion worth of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), N4.6 million worth of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)and over N15 million worth of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) from 11th to 25th of August 2022.

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe have continued the war against oil theft and illegal bunkering and other criminal activities in the Niger Delta to sustain a conducive environment for economic activities to thrive in the South-South region of the Country. Consequently, troops of Operation Delta Safe in the conduct of operations, Octupus Grip and Operation Dakar da Barawo conducted operational activities in creeks, villages, communities and towns,” he said.

“During the operation troops also discovered and destroyed several illegal refining sites, which include, 493 dugout pits, 512 storage tanks, 413 cooking ovens and 59 wooden boats. Also, troops recovered 4 tankers, 2 speed boats, one generator, one outboard engine, 14 pumping machines, 3 AK47 rifles, 25,977.15 barrel of crude oil, 3.2 million litres AGO, 26,575 litres of PMS and 2,000 litres of DPK. All recovered items and apprehended oil thieves were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action,” the director added.

The director further disclosed that the troops of Operation Hadin Kai continue on their success against the terrorists, saying a total of 1,652 Boko Haram members and their families have surrendered to own troops at different location. The number comprises of 320 adult males, 442 women and 890 children.

“In a related development, the air component of Operation Hadin Kai on 20 August 2022 carried out strikes on terrorists enclaves in Sambisa forest and the Tumbuns in Borno State with various degree of success recorded. Acting on credible intelligence about the gathering of terrorists at a location revealed to be the enclave of a notorious terrorist being hosted by a top ranking commander, believed to be the Islamic State of West Africa Province leader of Sambisa forest who took over the leadership after the demise of Abubakar Shekau.

“Consequently, the air strikes was carried out on the enclave. Feedback revealed that 25 of the terrorists were neutralized in the strikes with 18 serious wounded. Among those neutralize was a high profile commander known as Uzaifa, who was the ‘MINZIR’, which connotes the fourth in line of the terrorist leadership structure,” he further said.

He further informed that the troops of Operation Safe Haven in conjunction with security agencies arrested 21 suspected terrorist, 7 suspected kidnappers and 3 suspected vandals at different locations, while 7 terrorists were neutralized with 12 civilians rescued from the kidnappers den in the North Central region.