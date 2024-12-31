Military operations deny oil thieves over ₦68 Billion, kill 10,937 terrorists in 2024

The Nigerian Armed Forces have thwarted oil theft, preventing an estimated ₦68,453,376,040 in losses, and have killed 10,937 terrorists in major operations targeting oil thieves and terrorism across the country in 2024.

This was disclosed by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, during a press briefing on Tuesday.

According to Buba, troops intercepted and recovered 56,223,002 litres of stolen crude oil, 9,735,836 litres of illegally refined automotive gas oil (AGO), 95,595 litres of dual-purpose kerosene (DPK), and 156,527 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS), among other items, during the year.

Over the past 12 months, the military faced a range of threats, including armed banditry, kidnapping for ransom, crude oil theft, violent extremism, insurgency, and terrorism. These challenges disrupted peace and security, affecting innocent citizens nationwide.

In response, troops intensified their efforts to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and neutralize their networks.

The military reported the elimination of over 1,000 terrorist leaders, commanders, and combatants, including notable figures such as Dutse Mainasara Idda, Mallam Saleh Umaru, Mohammed Amadu, Chinemerem (aka Bam Bam), Jeremiah Uzuoma (aka Escobar), Tochukwu Awo (aka Ojoto), and Egwuatu.

Troops also neutralized a total of 10,937 terrorists, arrested 12,538, and rescued 7,063 hostages. The military also said that it degraded the fighting capabilities of terrorist groups, recovering 8,815 weapons and 228,004 rounds of ammunition.

He further disclosed that 4,332 AK-47 rifles, 1,244 locally fabricated guns, 838 Dane guns, 259 pump-action guns, 128,496 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunitions, 45,445 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 5,103 cartridges, and 29,176 assorted rounds were recovered.

The military emphasized its commitment to delivering tangible security benefits to citizens while strengthening regional collaboration to combat terrorism.

Buba emphasized that troops remain in high spirits and are prepared to escalate their operations in 2025 to achieve even greater results.

“The successes recorded this year point to the imminent defeat of terrorism in 2025. The military is fully committed and devoted to the justness of this cause. Troops will go the extra mile in the new year to get the job done”, Buba assured.

The military emphasized that the fight against insecurity is not for the armed forces alone. Citizens were urged to support the military’s efforts, as collective action is essential to achieving lasting peace.

As the nation moves into 2025, the armed forces said that they are determined to build on these successes and further weaken the grip of criminal and terrorist elements.

Share