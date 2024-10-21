Military dismantles 60 illegal refineries, seizes 712,535 litres of crude

The Nigerian military says it dismantled 60 illegal refining sites and seized 712,535 litres of stolen crude oil, in the Niger Delta region.

According to the military, the operation was part of a broader campaign to disrupt criminal activities in the region and across the country.

Edward Buba, director of Defence Media Operations, who announced this, said troops also disrupted oil theft activities and recovered stolen crude oil valued at over N712 million.

The military said it also destroyed infrastructure used by oil thieves, including 48 boats, 52 drums, 38 storage tanks, and four dugout pits, and recovered 76,800 litres of illegally refined automotive gas oil (AGO), also known as diesel.

Other items seized include 55 cooking ovens, two speedboats, a tricycle, six vehicles, six mobile phones, and a cache of illegal weapons.

The military equally confiscated 71 assorted weapons, including 50 AK-47 rifles, five locally made pistols, and 16 fabricated rifles, along with 1,463 rounds of ammunition.

According to Buba, the crackdown on oil theft came amid a larger nationwide operation against criminal elements.

The military also announced that 96 individuals were neutralised and 227 others arrested in various operations across Nigeria during the past week.

Among those detained were 45 suspects involved in oil theft while 157 kidnapped hostages were rescued.

In its ongoing fight against terrorism, the military also reported the elimination of five key leaders of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

In a separate operation in north-central Nigeria, troops nabbed Usman Maisaje, a terrorist commander linked to high-profile terrorist leader Kachalla Boka. Maisaje was said to be providing crucial intelligence to frustrate future military operations.

The military vowed to continue the dismantling of terrorist networks and degrading their capabilities.

