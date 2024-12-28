Military clarifies civilian deaths in Sokoto airstrike, blames secondary explosion at terrorist base

The Defence Headquarters has clarified that the deaths of 10 villagers in Sokoto State on Christmas Day were caused by a secondary explosion at a terrorist logistics base, not by an airstrike conducted by the Nigerian Air Force.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Friday, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba provided details of the operation, which was part of Operation Tanzania Marker. The operation targeted the Lukarawa terrorist group in their hideouts in Gidon Bissap and Gidon Urdua, located in the Jilukon Forest of Sokoto State.

According to Buba, the joint operation, carried out on December 25, combined precision airstrikes with strategic ground manoeuvres. Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions had been ongoing for weeks to confirm the presence of terrorists before the strikes.

According to him, the operation began at 6 a.m. with precision-guided airstrikes aimed at minimizing collateral damage. Simultaneously, ground troops were deployed to block escape routes and assess the aftermath of the strikes.

The military confirmed the destruction of the Lukarawa group’s hideouts, including their cave structures, which were reportedly used for staging attacks. Many terrorists were neutralized, while others fled.

However, he admitted that the presence of terrorists within civilian communities complicated the operation.

“Tragically, a secondary explosion at the terrorists’ logistics base resulted in the deaths of 10 civilians. The explosion was caused by the detonation of materials stored at the base, including ammunition and explosives” he stated.

Buba expressed regret over the civilian casualties, emphasizing that every innocent life lost is deeply regretted. “War is ugly and horrible in every sense,” he said while assuring Nigerians that the military takes great care to target terrorists while minimizing harm to civilians.

When concerns about the increasing use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and drones by terrorist groups were raised, Buba described the drones as crude and ineffective but assured the public that measures were in place to counter these threats.

The military also addressed rumours about foreign military bases in Nigeria, dismissing them as false. Buba reiterated that Nigeria does not allow foreign bases on its soil to avoid becoming a ground for proxy wars.

The Defence Headquarters called on Nigerians, particularly those in conflict-prone areas, to provide intelligence to aid military operations. “Together, we make an extraordinary difference,” Buba stated.

