Michael Okpara Varsity’s ASUU threatens fresh strike

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have threatened to embark on a fresh strike if Federal Government fails to fulfil the agreement reached with the Union.

The Union made the threat during the occasion of one-day special congress/protest-rally titled: ‘ASUU’s Action: A Display of Patriotism and Intellectualism.’

Chike Ugwuene, the chairperson of ASUU, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), while speaking during the occasion said the special congress/protests rally was against casualisation and intimidation of Academic by the Federal Government.

He said that the Federal Government introduced IPPIS to promote corruption, adding that FG was trying to casualize ASUU.

‘‘We say no to it. FG must come to negotiation table. We are ready for it,’’ said Ugwuene.

The MOUAU ASUU chairperson said when ASUU was not able to resolve the issue with FG, they dragged ASUU to court and that as obedient lecturers, they returned back to classes but noted the FG had reduced them to casual labourers

Some of placards carried by the protesting lecturers bore the inscriptions as follows: ‘ASUU says no to pro-rata payment’; ‘We are back to school yet being starved’; ‘ASUU says no to IPPIS, Education is the Bedrock of Nigeria;’ ‘Beware of Ngige. He is the enemy of Education and, Federal Government is trying to casualize ASUU Staff’.