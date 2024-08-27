Michael Nyeche elevates ‘Future Brand Idol’ with N400,000 for marketing innovation

Michael Nyeche, a development communications, social, and public policy expert has enhanced the Future Brand Idol competition by the introduction of cash prizes for its winners.

In a transformative moment for Nigeria’s marketing and brand communications industry, Nyeche elevated the competition with N400,000 prize money for the three winners in the 2024 edition of the contest.

The visionary development communications, social and public policy expressed his passion for the initiative when he highlighted his deep worries over the brain drain ravaging the country.

“I am deeply concerned about the brain drain in Nigeria. As a social and public policy professional, I understand the adverse effects this can have on our country.

“That’s why I am honoured to contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s next generation of marketing leaders. he said.

“By introducing cash prizes and fostering innovation through the Michael Felix Nyeche Award, the goal is not only to reward exceptional talent but also to empower students and educators.

The aim is to leverage innovation and capacity development to make a lasting impact on our education ecosystem.” he added.

Ahmed Abdullahi, the founder of the Future Brand Idol competition, expressed his gratitude and excitement when he said; “This year’s competition has set a new benchmark for excellence in marketing and brand communications.

“The introduction of cash prizes and the Michael Felix Nyeche Award is a monumental step forward. We are thrilled to witness the level of talent and creativity that Nigerian students bring to the table, and we are immensely grateful to Michael Nyeche for his support in elevating their achievements.”

This year, the event was distinguished by the introduction of the Michael Felix Nyeche Award for Marketing Innovation.

According to the organisers, this award underscores Nyeche’s commitment to advancing education and marketing communication through groundbreaking strategies and creative thinking.

Abah Boniface of the University of Ibadan emerged winner of the competition, he presented the most innovative marketing idea and was rewarded with a cash prize of N200,000, for emerging as the overall best candidate in the competition.

Evidence Olowu also from the University of Ibadan came second and was rewarded with the sum of N150,000 for being the first runner-up, while Promise Olamilekan of Kwara State Polytechnic came third place and got the sum of N50,000.

Beyond the newly introduced cash prizes, the winners also received scholarship opportunities from O2 Academy Lagos and internship placements with leading PR and advertising firms, providing them with invaluable real-world experience and educational advancement.

The introduction of cash prizes marks a new era for the annual competition, which celebrates marketing excellence among Nigerian universities.

Now in its seventh year, the Future Brand Idol competition has become a prestigious platform for showcasing innovative marketing talent and ideas from Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

The competition continues to inspire aspiring marketers, with its expanded offerings promising even greater opportunities for student innovation and career development.