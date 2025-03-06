The management of the Metering Solution Manufacturing Services Ltd (MSMSL) in Awa, Onna Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has solicited patronage of local manufacturers to create jobs and boost economic growth.

It also said that with the capacity of 1.3 meters annual production, it is capable of providing solution to the gaps existing in metering electricity consumers in the power sector.

Tolulope Ogunkolade, general manager of the company made the appeal when he received the House of Representatives Committee on Power led by Victor Nwokolo at the factory.

He lamented that imported meters were being given preference which he said was stifling the growth of the local manufacturers in the sector.

According to him, local manufacturers are facing stiff competition from imported cheap meters made possible by waivers granted to the importers adding that it explained why the local manufacturers could not offer products at competitive prices.

He appealed to the lawmakers to intervene and save the local manufacturers from collapse due to lack of patronage and support.

“We are operating at a loss, we are being sidelined, The Chinese are offering cheaper products , they have certificates to import meters but they do not have any assembly line as we do, we want to be given the opportunity to prove that we can meet the gaps in the metering of electricity consumers. We are being rubbished and not acknowledged, ” he stated.

Responding, Victor Nwokolo, chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Power, said that the committee would work with other relevant agencies in the power sector to address the challenges facing local manufacturers in line with the local content policy of the federal government.

Nwokolo also said that the patronage of local meter manufacturers was necessary to reduce dependence on foreign imported products, adding that it would boost the job creation efforts of the present administration

The lawmaker, who lauded president Bola Tinubu for the power sector reforms, said that investor confidence has now been restored. He explained that the present administration has been able to get to the roots of the challenges that had bedevilled the sector over the years

He also said that investors were now ready to grant credit facilities to the power generating companies.

According to him, “a lot is being done in the power sector and the minister has been able to push through what has made the power come alive,” he said.

The lawmaker, who represents Ika North East/Ika South Federal Constituency, suggested the imposition of a tariff on finished imported meters, saying, “when you bring in brand new cars, there are tariffs you have to pay.

“What we are saying is that there is no point giving them waivers anymore. No waivers should be given to those bringing in finished products. We are against bringing in finished products when we have manufacturers here in the country.”

He commended both the investors and the management of the company for a job well done in running the factory up to date.

He noted that the location of the factory in a rural community was similar to what is obtained in China and Turkey which he said would ensure that workers have the attention to work without being distracted.

“It is going to be a different narrative. The renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu will do the needful to encourage investors to enable us to conserve our foreign exchange, to improve the value of the naira, we must patronise local manufacturers,” he said.

