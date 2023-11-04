Meta CEO Zuckerberg tears ACL while training for MMA fight

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed on social media posts that he tore his anterior cruciate ligament(ACL) in his knee while training and completed a replacement surgery, foiling his plans to participate in a competitive MMA fight in 2024.

The tech billionaire has earned the attention of the MMA community in recent months after training alongside some of the sport’s most accomplished athletes, including Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, and reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

Zuckerberg and his longtime rival, Musk, have been making headlines over a potential ‘Battle Of The Billionaires’ cage fight. He was later linked with a potential cage fight against X owner Elon Musk.

Zuckerberg revealed the injury in a post on Instagram after undergoing surgery to repair the damage.

Zuckerberg revealed the injury alongside a photo of him lying on a stretcher with his fist raised and his left leg fully bandaged and braced.

Read also WATCH: Zuckerberg and Adesanya brawl in epic jiu-jitsu training session

The billionaire tech executive, who once expressed interest in an MMA fight with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, thanked his doctors and eluded to competing again in MMA after he recovers from the ACL tear, which requires weeks of rehabilitative therapy and up to a year to heal.

“Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it,” Zuckerberg wrote. “Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that’s delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support.”

Zuckerberg is rated the seventh richest person in the world with a net worth of t $111.6 billion, according to Forbes.