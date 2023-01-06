Messenger.ng hosts logistics forum for SMEs

Messenger.ng, a Nigerian full-service logistics and dispatch company is set to host the maiden edition of its logistics stakeholders’ forum for businesses in the logistics industry.

According to a statement by the organizers, the event is poised to define the business models, infrastructural requirements, and public-private partnerships that will promote efficient logistics and supply chain systems within the city of Abuja.

“It will host key stakeholders in its home city of Abuja with an objective to align and harmonize public and private sector players towards success,” it said.

The forum, schedule for January 19, 2023, is said to provide a great platform and opportunity for collaboration, knowledge transfer and discussions regarding policy towards the growth of the sector.

“With a focus on pressing issues within the sector, industry leaders and regulators will unite for this inaugural forum.”

Experts say as trade and commerce continues to grow on the continent, a market estimated at $300 billion, logistics will be a critical factor and competitive advantage for players who intend to come out on top.

Essien Etuk, one of the co-founders at Messenger. ng said, the company has put strategy, policy and thought leadership at the heart of this forum ensuring a delegate audience of key decision-makers and entrepreneurs.

“The stakeholder forum will also feature presentations from the other industries within the supply chain ecosystem including customer support, asset maintenance, insurance, and others,” she said.

Etuk further added that Allianz Nigeria, one of the leading integrated financial services providers worldwide has been providing solutions for securing the supply chain, protecting assets and risk consulting for companies in all industries, and from large corporations to small and medium-sized businesses.