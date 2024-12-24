Menstrual care technics: NGO gives menstrual hygiene packages to 7000 secondary school girls in 10 schools in Imo State

L-R: Ijeoma Sandra Njemanze, Uche Edeji (Nurse), Chidiebube W. Ossi (doctor)

Some 7000 secondary school girls have received menstrual care packages and educational support after training on menstrual hygiene and health implications of poor menstrual handling.

The package was part of a scheme to support the girl-child with training and packages that help them feel comfortable, clean, and self-confident.

The scheme was launched by the Vestel Egbukole Foundation (VEF) for 10 girls secondary schools in Owerri zone of Imo State comprising three local council areas, providing essential hygiene products and educational support.

At each girls secondary school, the team led by medical and health experts explained the objective of the ‘Caring for the Girl Child Initiative’, launched to mark the seventh anniversary of Ugoeze Vestal Egbukole, the late mother of the present monarch and Eze of Egbu.

The two teams that went to the 10 girls schools included Ugochukwu J. Oparah, Uzoma C. Onyewuotu, Ezinne E. Ikemenanwa (medical doctor), Judith C. Nwaeke (nurse) for team A; and Ijeoma Sandra Njemanze, Onyekachi Igbokwe (an engineer), Chidiebube W. Ossi (medical doctor), and Uche D. Edeji (nurse) for team B.

Speaking at Imo Government Girls Secondary School, the team lead, Ugochukwu J. Oparah, said as health professionals, they were there not only to distribute items but also to help the girls better understand menstrual hygiene and how to take care of themselves during that important time of the month.

He said the objective is to promote the health of the girl-child and help them achieve self-confident, and be ready to take on the world.

He added: “We know that many girls face challenges, especially when it comes to accessing sanitary pads or other hygiene products for their personal care. Some people even miss school because they are on their period. But this shouldn’t be the case. That’s why we are providing: pack of disposable pads for convenience; pack of reusable pads, which can be washed after use, and can last for up to three years.

“We will demonstrate how these pads work. We are also providing a notepad and pen to encourage your education. We believe in you. Each one of you has the potential to achieve great things; be it in academics, sports, or any other area of interest. Remember that taking care of yourself is the first step to success. So, stay focused, ask questions, and don’t let anything hold you back.”

The teams especially the medical personnel among them delivered talks on menstruation saying it is a natural biological process that signifies a healthy reproductive system. “Proper menstrual hygiene and self-care are essential for overall health, confidence and comfort. Menstrual hygiene reduces risk of infections and diseases. Enhances confidence and participation in daily activities during menstruation. Promotes gender equality and breaks social stigma.”

Impacting women and entrepreneurs:

The VEF officials said the NGO has been working since 2019 to promote the wellbeing of the girlchild and women, all to honour the late queen of Egbu by promoting what she stood for while alive.

The officials said the queen’s second son, Ikenna Egbukole, founded VEF to continue her work of empowering women and girls, reducing poverty, and driving transformative change within families and communities in Nigeria. So far, VEF is said to have launched the Female Entrepreneurship Scheme, providing ₦120,000 each to 20 women to grow their businesses. The NGO has also supported almost 1000 women at various distressing moments such as during COVID-19 and cash scarcity with N5000 each, plus items and palliatives.

VEF is said to collaborate closely with its sister organization, the Eze Mitchell Egbukole Foundation (EMEF), both founded by the Prince (Ikenna Egbukole), whose mission is said to be to empower youths and transform lives.

While VEF focuses on uplifting women, EMEF is said to champion youth entrepreneurship, having provided ₦5.9 million to eight beneficiaries in 2019, Feeding of 2000 School Children in 2020 and an impressive ₦55.4million to 59 beneficiaries in 2024.

“Together, these foundations demonstrate the transformative power of investing in women, youth, and communities, inspiring a future filled with possibilities.”

At the 10 different schools, the nurses demonstrated the best way to fix the pads and the best care methods for both the disposable and reusable ones.

The leaderships of the colleges showed huge appreciation to the VEF. Ngozi Adaku Nwosu, principal of the junior school at the Imo Government Girls Secondary School, said the school was grateful to this NGO for recognizing that girls were special people with menstrual flow. “They have come to teach the girls how to manage and handle themselves and not to fear. It is good for the ones not yet seeing their flow who can also teach their siblings. They have also given the girls reusable and disposables items. Each has a package to show their parents.”

She urged the NGO to come many more times because God is using them to prepare these girls because every year they get new girls.

Some of the benefiting girls such as Nwokoma Chisomaga from Imo Girls Government Secondary School expressed gratitude, saying: “We are happy for everything that happened here today and the training we have received.”

