Mega Lifesciences hosts inaugural impact award recognising young pharmacists

In commemoration of its two-decade commitment to providing Nigerians with access to high-quality supplements and medications, Mega Lifesciences conducted the first-ever Mega Impact-A-Thon, a pharmaceutical impact award. This initiative celebrated young pharmacists dedicated to enhancing community well-being.

The award was clinched by Pharm. Greatman Adiela Owhor for his project, Commcase, a platform connecting over 1000 pharmacists actively involved in community healthcare. Commcase facilitates shared knowledge, international pharmacy relations, and competence development, benefiting both patients and pharmacists.

A panel of expert judges selected winners based on project impact, motivation, and sustainability. Commcase stood out for its significant contributions, with Pad-A-Girl and A Healthier Life Initiative securing tied positions for second place. Both second-place winners received grants totaling approximately one million naira to support their causes.

The Impact-A-Thon not only recognized the top three winners but also provided all 20 finalists with valuable capacity-building sessions. Renowned industry experts, including Kemi Olawoye, Pharmacist Taofik Odukoya, and Pharmacist Adebakin Abimbola, led group coaching calls, empowering finalists with insights to further develop their initiatives.

Speaking at the Grand finale and virtual award ceremony, the Head of Digital Marketing, at Mega Lifesciences, Pharm Ibukun Adetuyi stated that one of the driving forces behind the Mega Impact-a-thon was our desire to empower young pharmacists actively tackling healthcare challenges within their communities.

“Having identified a critical need to provide them with support in the form of practical expert-led knowledge, this initiative serves to empower them to scale their initiatives and create a significant impact on the health of Nigerians, aligning perfectly with the ‘We Care’ essence of Mega Lifesciences, ” she said.

Speaking further she urged the participants that beyond celebrating their achievements the Initiative embodies Mega Lifesciences’ dedication to investing in a future where healthcare is driven by innovation, collaboration, and a shared commitment to impact.

In the same view, Maneesh Mehra, managing director of Mega Lifesciences, West Africa shared their 20-year journey in Nigeria including the “Good Health By Yourself Initiative”, a beyond the pill approach focused on offering Nigerians opportunities to take their health into their hands starting with small steps.

For the larger part of our business in Nigeria we have deployed many tools ranging from health advocacy and awareness initiatives to community outreaches cum free health screening camps within communities spanning online and onsite platforms in collaboration with the medical community.

“When people hear Mega Life Sciences, we want them to think of research, quality and innovation that helps people stay healthy as long as they live.

“Healthcare access is a challenge in Nigeria and Mega Life-sciences is pleased to champion initiatives that help citizens take charge of their good health everyday. In our journey ahead, we remain relentless in our Care for the health and wellness of Nigerians and look forward to continuing this great feat that we have commenced to help change the narrative of pharmacists in community impact”.

Mega Lifesciences aims to be synonymous with research, quality, and innovation contributing to long-lasting health. Despite healthcare access challenges in Nigeria, the company remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that empower citizens to prioritize their well-being.

The Mega Impact-A-Thon, established as an annual commitment, reflects Mega Lifesciences’ ongoing dedication to empowering Nigerian pharmacists and the broader medical community. Together, Mega Lifesciences strives to shape a healthier future for Nigeria, one community at a time.