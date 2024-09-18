Meet Uchea, a Nigerian graduate, with prestigious UK global talent endorsement 

Chekwube Uchea, a self-funded Nigerian graduate at the University of Liverpool, has achieved a significant milestone by graduating with Merit from the University’s Management School with a Master’s Degree in Human Resource Management.

Despite the challenges she faced as an international student in the UK, Uchea’s determination and resilience were said to be a driving force that allowed her to complete her studies and achieve the academic feat.

Earlier this year, Chekwube Uchea received the prestigious UK Global Talent Endorsement, a recognition granted to highly skilled individuals who demonstrate leadership or potential leadership in their respective fields.

Reflecting on her journey, Uchea shared her struggles when she arrived in the UK in 2021, including taking on various survival jobs to support herself financially.

From working as a cleaner, event steward, and kitchen assistant to roles as a health care assistant, catering assistant, and supermarket attendant, her path was fraught with challenges.

The UK Global Talent endorsement, which is the first step toward applying for a Global Talent visa, marks a significant triumph in her personal and professional journey.

“The endorsement as a UK Global Talent is such a big win for me, and I’m so grateful to God,” said Chekwube. “Looking back at the fears, struggles, and challenges I went through, I realize that taking the risk of coming to the UK as a self-funded student was one of the biggest decisions of my life”, she said.

The Global Talent visa allows talented and highly skilled individuals from specific sectors to work in the UK, provided they receive an endorsement from a designated body, such as Tech Nation for those in the digital technology sector.

Uchea credits her storytelling skills as a key factor in securing her endorsement. She crafted a compelling personal statement, one of the crucial documents required during the application process, and shared her journey with authenticity and vulnerability.

“Imposter syndrome was real for me, and I often felt I wasn’t talented or skilled enough to apply. However, I focused on my strengths, especially my storytelling abilities, which have opened doors to many global opportunities in the past.

“Your personal statement is critical in getting an endorsement, so, don’t be afraid to be vulnerable. Share your WHYs, your passion, and how you’ve persevered through tough challenges,” Chekwube added.

Uchea, in her final words of encouragement, said, “If you decide to apply for the visa, I wish you the best in the application process. The journey may be challenging but with the right support and a unique personal statement,

In her statement, she emphasized the importance of telling a unique story and not shying away from discussing personal struggles. This approach, she believes, helped set her apart.