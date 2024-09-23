Meet Taopheek Babayeju, PMI 2024 Person of the Year

Taopheek Babayeju is the founder of iCentra, a leading business and technology solutions company and the newly named Project Management Institute (PMI), USA Person of the Year 2024.

Babayeju’s recognition as the first African to receive the award is a testament to his extraordinary contributions to the project management profession, his technical expertise, strategic leadership, and business acumen.

For over a decade, Babayeju’s contributions to the project management profession have left an indelible mark, transforming practices not just in Nigeria but across Africa. His visionary leadership first came to the fore in 2009, when he spearheaded Nigeria’s inaugural National Project Management Conference, an event that has since become a cornerstone of the industry in Nigeria.

Babayeju’s rise to global prominence is the epitome of perseverance and vision. Born and raised in Ebute Meta, Lagos, his journey from humble beginnings to global recognition is an inspiring tale.

His drive to create a platform for honest dialogue and sustainable solutions revolutionised the project management landscape and set new standards of excellence. His work has earned him numerous accolades, including the 2010 Most Outstanding Contribution to Project Management in Nigeria by the PMI Nigeria Chapter.

Babayeju’s two decades of experience span strategy, programme and portfolio management, PMO delivery, information and cybersecurity, and more. His educational achievements a bachelor’s degree in physics from Lagos State University, an MBA from Lagos Business School, and executive education from Harvard Business School and IESE Business School demonstrate his relentless pursuit of knowledge and expertise. “Education is a lifelong journey, and every step is a stepping stone to greater things,” he noted.

As an angel investor, mentor, and advocate for technological advancement, Babayeju’s influence extends beyond his corporate achievements. He has served on various boards, contributed to Nigeria’s innovation policies, and played a role in the Presidential Committee on Innovation. He’s also a published author and regular contributor to Forbes Magazine and BusinessDay Newspaper, amplifying his voice in the fields of technology, project management, and innovation.

In closing his acceptance speech, Babayeju announced a new chapter in his journey: #Project1500, an initiative aimed at empowering 1,500 young professionals, especially Africans with critical skills in Project Management, Agile, and Digital Transformation. “This is not just my story; it’s our story. Together, we will continue to thrive, achieve, and bequeath lasting legacies,” he said.

Taopheek Babayeju’s remarkable story of grit, vision, and community is a powerful reminder that no matter where one starts, with determination and the right support, the possibilities are endless. From Ebute Meta to the global stage, his story is one of Africa’s finest, a story of resilience, impact, and transformation.