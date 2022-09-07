Meet Staveley, first Nigerian female inducted into Forbes Technology Council

Confidence Staveley, a cybersecurity expert and founder of Cybersafe Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization which facilitates pockets of change that ensure inclusive and safe digital access in Africa, has become the first Nigerian female to be inducted into the famed Forbes Technology Council.

In a letter issued to Staveley, Scott Gerber, Founder of Forbes Technology Council, said “We are honoured to welcome Confidence Staveley into the Community. Our Mission with Forbes Technology Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

Staveley, who popularly refers to herself as a ‘Sisi and also a nerd’, due to her youthfulness and passion towards influencing youths in the technology ecosystem, is one of the most celebrated female cybersecurity leaders, cybersecurity talent developer, global speaker, cybersecurity awareness evangelist and inclusion advocate.

She is also an award-winning cybersecurity professional, digital development enthusiast, author and entrepreneur with over a decade experience in technology. She believes that Africans, especially the most vulnerable, should have access to technology and be equipped with cyber-risk and mitigation strategies. Staveley has facilitated CyberSafe Foundation’s multiple project collaborations with the UK Government.

“I was vetted and selected by a review Committee based on the depth and diversity of my experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours,” Staveley said.

While hoping that more Nigerian women will be included in the Forbes Technology Council, Staveley Cybersafe Foundation, through its social media platform, has recorded some strides in driving inclusive and safe digital access in Africa, and according to the organisation, it is enthusiastic that this membership would enable it to achieve more.

With Cybersafe Foundation as implementation partner, and in partnership with the UK FCDO and KPMG, Staveley said she played a major role in the launch of a cybersecurity toolkit for SMEs in Nigeria.

Also, she is passionate about protecting senior citizens who are particularly vulnerable to financial scams and identity theft. Through her organization, Cybersafe Foundation, Staveley has recently launched the Pan-African cybersecurity awareness tool called The Sabi Toolkit.

This tool provides users with preventive measures and practical steps to stay safe as they navigate the digital world. On closing the gender gap in technology, Staveley is achieving this through two initiatives – DigiGirls and CyberGirls.

According to Staveley, her induction into the Council which is an Invitation-Only organisation for senior-level technology executives, is a great testament to her works and further provides a platform to reach the wider world with her expertise.

Members of the Forbes Technology Council are technology leaders, including chief executive officers (CEOs,) chief information officers (CIOs,) chief technology officers (CTOs), and others, selected for the Council based on their deep knowledge and diverse experience in the industry.

“Members of our elite business communities receive three pillars of value: connections, visibility, and growth,” the council stated.