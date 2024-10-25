Meet Obinna Udensi, realtor offering affordable homes

In the highly competitive real estate business in Nigeria, it is difficult to stand out from the crowd. But this is certainly not the case for Obinna Udensi, a director at Frontline Homes.

Obinna is a passionate Abia State-born entrepreneur on a mission to improve people’s well-being by providing affordable housing for low-income Nigerians.

Obinna was inspired by his passion and Seun Osigbesan, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Homes with the view to finding ways to make land and home ownership easy and accessible.

“I’ve over the years been passionate about finding ways to create lasting investment opportunities for people,” he said.

“Joining Frontline Homes allowed me to channel that passion into the real estate industry, where I work daily to help individuals, families, and businesses secure their future through property investments,” he noted.

“Our mission is not just about selling land, it’s about helping people secure a stable and profitable future. This is what inspires me every day,” he added.

The business administrator turned realtor says he started his real estate business with virtually nothing except for vision and passion which have helped him build the firm to what it is today.

“Frontline Homes started with a clear vision, and over time, we’ve grown steadily, expanding our offerings and reaching more clients. Our growth has come from consistently delivering value and building trust with our customers.

“We started small, but today, we manage multiple estates, each offering secure and affordable land options. Our success is rooted in our ability to listen to clients’ needs and innovate solutions that work for them.

“With this mindset, we have been able to turn our initial vision into a thriving real estate business that continues to grow and evolve,” he said.

Udensi believes that real estate is a tool for wealth creation, and this drives much of what he does.

“For many people, owning land or property feels like a distant dream due to high costs and a lack of trust in available options. I wanted to change that narrative.

“By offering verifiable, affordable land options, Frontline Homes empowers everyday Nigerians to build generational wealth through real estate,” he noted.

The real estate firm currently has over 20 employees ranging from customer service representatives and site managers to social media and content teams.

He is optimistic that as the company grows, the team will continue to expand, looking for individuals who share a passion for real estate and customer satisfaction.

Speaking on the kind of land titles his firm provides to clients, Udensi said, “At Frontline Homes, we ensure that all our land comes with secure, verifiable titles such as Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) and Registered Survey Plans.”

“We take the stress out of land acquisition by ensuring that every piece of property we sell is legally sound and free from encumbrances.”

According to Udensi, “The real estate industry in Nigeria is full of potential. With rapid urbanisation and a growing population, the demand for housing and commercial properties is on the rise.”

However, he said that the industry is not without its challenges, such as lack of infrastructure, high costs of land in prime areas, and issues related to property ownership disputes, among others.

To navigate the murky and challenging real estate space in Nigeria, he said “At Frontline Homes, we are doing things differently by offering not just land, but a variety of investment options that provide value beyond ownership.

“Our ‘Own to Earn’ programme, in partnership with ZenithBeam, allows landowners to generate income from their properties by converting them to farmlands while they pay in instalments. This dual-income opportunity sets us apart from many others. We believe in making land ownership easy, profitable, and secure for all.”

The realtor said his expansion plans include housing development with projects such as The Charlotte apartments, targeting premium clients who value convenience and luxury.

“We’re also growing our farmland projects in Ibese and Moniya, where clients can invest in profitable farmland while still securing their property for future residential use.

“We are also exploring partnerships that will enable us to venture into affordable housing, allowing more Nigerians to own homes. Our goal is to continue providing innovative solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients, while also expanding our reach across Nigeria,” he said.

To address the challenges in the sector, he urged the government to play a significant role in the real estate industry by; “First, simplifying the land registration process and ensuring transparency in land title acquisition would go a long way in encouraging investment.

“More importantly, creating a robust mortgage system that allows people to buy homes with long-term payment plans would drastically improve homeownership rates in Nigeria. Mortgage banks should be encouraged, and policies that make housing loans accessible and affordable should be prioritised,” he said.

Udensi would want the upcoming entrepreneurs in the real estate space to be prepared for challenges, but not discouraged.

“Nigeria is a tough market, but it’s also a land full of opportunities, so, have a clear vision and stick to it, no matter how hard things get. “Consistency is key, understand that success doesn’t happen overnight, it’s a journey,” he said.

“Stay focused on the value you are creating, and don’t be afraid to take risks when necessary. Always prioritise your customers, listen to their needs, and look for ways to offer them better solutions than what’s currently available,” he added.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

