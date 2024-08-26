Medplus fights postpartum hemorrhage in Makoko

Medplus, a top pharmaceutical retail chain, has initiated a programme to fight against postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) in Makoko, aiming to save lives and empower mothers in one of Nigeria’s most vulnerable communities.

Makoko is a floating community in Lagos that suffers a shortage of critical amenities including adequately equipped health facilities capable of supporting maternal health. Health services are largely provided by private floating clinics managed by traditional birth attendants and auxiliary nurses.

However, through the New Mom Initiative, Medplus and its partners took the awareness of maternal and child health to the community and enlightened them on life-saving measures to prevent severe bleeding after childbirth.

In partnership with Jomiyon Health and Humanitarian Organisation Makoko, Wemy Industries, and Moobi Baby, Medplus also provided essential mother and child care kits to over 200 pregnant women and nursing mothers at no cost.

The intervention seeks to reduce the financial strain on families by offering kits that include diapers, baby wipes, towels, mother pads, breast pads, petroleum jelly, and educational materials.

According to a 2023 World Health Organisation study, postpartum haemorrhage affects millions of women yearly and accounts for over 20 percent of all maternal deaths reported globally.

It defines postpartum haemorrhage as a blood loss of 500 millilitres or more within 24 hours after birth, which is the leading cause of maternal mortality worldwide.

Low- and middle-income countries such as Nigeria record the most maternal deaths from PPH, with an average of 223 maternal deaths per 100, 000 live births in 2020.

One of the targets of Sustainable Development Goal Three is to reduce the global maternal mortality rate to less than 70 per 100, 000 live births by 2030.

But Nigeria is currently off track to meet that target at a time when deaths from PPH have been nearly eliminated in high-income countries, the study shows.

With the intervention in Makoko, Medplus hopes to bolster private-sector-led efforts in reducing the incidence and fatality from PPH.

Ime Intiadem Ekerete, Medplus’ head of operations and sales said the intervention has been repeated over the past three years, with similar initiatives across more than eight private and public hospitals in Lagos and Ibadan.

The Federal Medical Centre Ebute Meta, Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, and the Oyo State government have benefitted.

The initiative in Makoko is expected to raise awareness of PPH and reduce the incidence in the community in the long run.

“Our mission extends beyond providing kits. We aim to prevent and manage the silent crisis faced by pregnant women and nursing mothers, particularly PPH. We believe that with continued partnership and support, we can extend the reach and impact of this vital work,” Ekerete said in an official statement provided to BusinessDay.

Tope Iroko, a community leader in Makoko, commending the effort said: “While the program was ongoing, one of the women was rushed to the hospital and, thanks to the new mom kit provided, she was able to manage her unexpected delivery. She gave birth to a healthy baby boy. The community and its leaders are deeply grateful to Medplus for this life-saving initiative”.