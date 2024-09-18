Medic Partners unveils advanced procedures for preventive care

Medic Partners has launched a range of advanced procedures designed to prevent medical challenges from the onset, reducing the high-cost burden of curative therapies.

The multi-specialist wellness centre located in Victoria Island officially opened on Wednesday, promising to assist Nigerians in navigating the challenging economic climate by providing preventive care and increasing awareness of their health conditions.

Busola Ayelowo-Eso, chief medical director, of Medic Partners and preventive care specialist said the disturbing prevalence of preventable diseases in Nigeria informed the establishment of the centre.

Despite a significant increase in the awareness of preventable diseases such as hypertension or end-stage renal disease, Ayelowo-Eso said many Nigerians are not keen on undertaking comprehensive medical screening.

“A lot of Nigerians have this I don’t-care-attitude of if it’s not disturbing me, why should I look for it? So preventive medicine is one speciality that hasn’t gotten so much awareness. Nigerians don’t believe in treating what is not broken.

“We still have a very long way to go in terms of preventive medicine because WHO says that at least once a year an average person or an individual should have a medical check-up. In Nigeria until they start feeling ill, they don’t go to the hospital. So, until we get to that point where everybody knows that once a year, I should check myself irrespective of how I feel, we are not there yet. It’s a growing concern that is being addressed daily.”

To tackle this challenge, the founders of Medic Partners have invested in advanced diagnostic and treatment services to aid early detection and management. Specifically, the facility operates with advanced imaging technologies including digital X-rays, and 4D ultrasound, which provide high-resolution images that allow for accurate and early diagnosis of various conditions.

The facility operates a fully automated laboratory that offers comprehensive laboratory services, ranging from routine blood work to specialized diagnostics like genetic and molecular testing. This automation ensures rapid turnaround times and minimizes human involvement, reducing the risk of errors in reporting.

In terms of kidney care, the facility is equipped with a six-bedded dialysis unit to address the needs of an estimated 50 million Nigerians affected by renal issues.

Additionally, it has invested in a fully functional cardiac unit where stress tests, procedures, and other heart-related screenings are conducted.

The facility also specializes in endoscopy and minimally invasive surgeries. Its skilled surgical team utilizes advanced minimally invasive techniques, resulting in shorter recovery times and better patient outcomes.

It offers a comprehensive wellness program that includes holistic health check-ups. These assessments incorporate advanced diagnostic tests, personalized health evaluations, and preventive care strategies to help patients maintain their health and prevent diseases.

Akin Eso, chief executive officer of Medic Partners said the centre will prioritise exceptional patient experience along with good practices aligned with international standards.

He emphasized that the facility is equipped to bridge the gap for those seeking quality healthcare locally, having assembled top medical expertise and technologies. This reduces the need for medical tourism, providing solutions right here in Nigeria.

The facility operates with a dedicated team of approximately 40 medical professionals and 15 support staff. The medical team includes specialists in family medicine, dermatology, cosmetic surgery, nephrology, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, and geriatrics.

“At Medic Partners we are transforming healthcare delivery, ensuring quality. That’s why we prioritise not only providing premium medical services but also ensuring that every interaction is seamless, comfortable and tailored to your needs,” Eso said.