mediaReach OMD shines at 2022 Pitcher Awards, Cannes

In true mediaReach OMD fashion, it has retained the number one media agency position in Nigeria with more major awards on its shelf. The agency won 13 trophies at the 2022 Pitchers Award.

These include two gold, four silver and 11 bronze medals which the agency won across various categories.

OMD Worldwide was awarded Media Network of the Year 2022 at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity while Team OMD Nigeria’s entry for the Global Young Lions Media Competition 2022 was shortlisted top 6 for the first time.

Maintaining the winning streak, OMD Nigeria also dominated the 2022 Young Lions Media Competition in Nigeria by earning the first and third positions. The competition is open to young media professionals under 30 years across the industry – for an opportunity to represent Nigeria at the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Staff representatives for OMD Nigeria, MotolaniOlusile and Ezinne Eze retained the titles for the second year in a row; and in June, the winning team represented Nigeria at the 2022 Cannes Festival in France.

The win was expected as mediaReach OMD has consistently won the Young Lions Media Competition in Nigeria. It should be recalled that in June 2019, the OMD Network was awarded the Most Medalled Media Network at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

The agency has also been consistently ranked No. 1 by RECMA (since the global ranking report started for Nigeria in 2011). In West & Central Africa, mediaReach OMD has continued to be a thought leader and pioneer of various initiatives at the industry level, including syndicated and proprietary research.

It is the hub for the region and has been a member of the OMD Worldwide Network since 2001. The specialist media agency provides media planning, buying and control; and inventory and management services.