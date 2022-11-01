Mbazulike Amaechi, first republic aviation minister is dead

First Republic Aviation Minister Mbazulike Amaechi died in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness. He was 93.

A press release by the deceased’s family, signed by Azeana Tagbo Amaechi, his son, confirmed the demise of the former minister.

“The Ume Amaechi, Ezeana Ihinede families and the Umu Mmara kindred of Amihe Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State announce the peaceful transition of our illustrious son, father and grandfather, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi (Dara Akunwafor),” the statement read.

Read also: Accelerate growth to transform Nigeria into the premier financial services centre in Africa

“The nationalist and First Republic Minister of Aviation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, transitioned peacefully in the early hours of today November 1, 2022.”

Amaechi, who hailed from Amihe village in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, was one of the very few surviving members of the Zikist Movement led by first President of Nigeria, Nnamdi Azikiwe.

“We thank God for the fulfilled life that he lived, the lives that he touched and his service to God and to the country,” Tagbo said in the statement.

“We respectfully ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”