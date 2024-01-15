Mbah lauds armed forces, preaches peace

Peter Mbah, governor of Enugu State, on Monday, commended the military on the occasion of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Mbah acknowledged the costs paid by the armed forces, including the ultimate price. He assured that the Enugu State government would persist in supporting the armed forces in their mission to ensure national safety.

He said, “As we are all aware, the Remembrance Day celebration is an annual event to honour the memory of the brave men and women of the armed forces, who have paid the supreme sacrifice to ensure that we and countless others across the globe can continue to live in freedom.”

The governor emphasised the significance of eschewing hate and acts of violence by Nigerians to truly honour the memory of those who paid the supreme price for the nation.

He said the fallen heroes’ sacrifices, spanning operations from the Nigerian Civil War to current internal security operations and peacekeeping missions, should be acknowledged and reciprocated through collective efforts to maintain peace and security across the nation.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the men and women of the security services in the state. He extended his gratitude to the commanders, officers, soldiers, and airmen of the 82 Division Nigerian Army, 553 Base Services Group Nigerian Air Force, and other security agencies for their sacrifices in ensuring peace and stability in Enugu State.

Mbah also commended the armed forces for their cordial relationships with host communities, contributing to the prevailing relative peace in Enugu State. He urged them to continue exhibiting discipline, competence, and gallantry in their duties.