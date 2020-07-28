MAX.ng gives traders parasols to protect against weather

As part of its efforts to contribute positively to communities around it, MAX.ng, Nigeria’s frontline bike hailing and delivery logistics service provider, is giving out parasols to traders in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to protect themselves and their wares against the harsh weather conditions currently being experienced around the country.

This is in line with the company’s commitment towards fulfilling its social responsibilities and positively impacting lives in its operational cities.

MAX.ng, currently operational in the cities of Ibadan, Akure and Kano and offering delivery services to businesses and individuals in Lagos, visited various markets around Ibadan to distribute the parasols to traders dealing in commodities ranging from fresh produce to household items.

Speaking at Dugbe Market, MAX.ng representative, Olumayowa Olusa, said, “We at MAX.ng are cognizant that this rainy season will be hard on a lot of people, especially the traders who have to go out to ply their trade come rain or sun in order to make ends meet. That is why we decided to play our part in ensuring the protection of our people and their merchandises.”

One of the traders, Lawan Tawa, expressed gratitude to the MAX.ng team and said the parasols would come in handy for her and her people, saying, “The rain has been affecting our sales because once it starts raining, we have to pack up and take shelter and wait for the rain to stop, with this umbrella we will be able to stay out more no matter the weather and make more sales.”

While shedding more light on how MAX.ng is making positive impacts in its communities, Olusa said the company has also devised a scheme for the traders to earn additional income by referring trustworthy individuals to take part in its vehicle financing scheme.

He said, “These traders are part and parcel of the community and know individuals who can benefit by being on the MAX.ng platform to sustain themselves and their families. They can refer these people to us and if the person passes all our necessary background checks, and then we provide them with our vehicles which will eventually become theirs through our financing option.”

He said these traders would also become empowerment agents in their communities and would be able to earn extra cash through this scheme.

He also said the MAX.ng Champions would have additional benefits by being on its platform which includes access to healthcare, insurance and proper safety and driver training centred on defensive driving, recognising and obeying road signs, acceptable speed limits, and customer service skills required for interaction with passengers.