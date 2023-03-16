Marvgallup Foundation unveils ‘She Is A Powerhouse’ initiative, digital app

Marvgallup Charitable Foundation (MCF), a non-profit organisation and a subsidiary of Marvgallup Group Limited has unveiled the ‘She Is A Powerhouse’ initiative and its digital app to tackle hunger and poverty in Africa’s biggest economy.

MCF strives to tackle hunger and poverty through sustainable enterprise.

“We desire to cater to the basic needs of those in disadvantaged positions, and we are wholly committed to our pledged service to humanity,” said Nkechinyere Victoria Nweze, founder of MCF.

“In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, our primary focus areas are SDGs 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, and 13 which focus on -no Poverty, zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, quality education, gender equality, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure and climate action,” she said.

“These SDGs are in line with our goals as they aim to alleviate suffering and promote peace and prosperity for now and the future.”

According to her, the group has also developed an initiative dubbed She is a Powerhouse (SAPH) under the MCF.

“This initiative aims at empowering and celebrating women of all ages and walks of life.”

She noted that SAPH also aims to promote mental health awareness for women, improve physical and social well-being, and ultimately help women grow and achieve their goals.

She stated that women are a very strong part of society encumbered with the multiple roles of being mothers, wives, business owners, employees, and nation builders just to cite a few.

“Women are bound to take on more than one role at different points in their lives. To maintain her physical and mental health, she needs to find ways to be a powerhouse and find a stress-free and fun-filled way to achieve her goals.”

She added that on this note, Marvgallup Charitable Foundation in collaboration with She is a Powerhouse, is organising an event tagged ‘Bridging the Gap through Tech’ to encourage women to embrace the use of tech in their daily lives and businesses.

“Creating an avenue for adult females regardless of social strata and societal bias to meet and network,” Nweze who is also the convener said.

She is a Powerhouse – the mobile application will also be introduced during the event. The event is scheduled to hold on April 1, 2023, at BICS Garden, B20 Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki Phase 1.

The event is a digital platform for women to find mentors, build professional relationships, and access resources that can help them excel.

“We hence avail everyone an opportunity to sell their skills and products, encourage and motivate the discouraged, and connect mentors to mentees among others.”

“There will also be an opportunity for vendors to register and showcase their products and services to potential customers.”