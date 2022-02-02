Marketsquare replaces Shoprite at Purplemaryland

Purple Group, owners of Purplemaryland, has said Marketsquare would replace Shoprite following its exit from the mall on Monday.

According to a statement by the group, the opening would allow customers access to a variety of bakery, groceries, household, office and personal care products from trusted domestic and international brands at the best prices.

It said the grocery retailer is a trusted and dependable strong partner delivering a modern and relevant retail shopping experience for Nigerians and a more convenient way for people to get their everyday needs.

“Marketsquare, a member of the Sundry Group shall assume Grocery Anchor position and commence trading at Purplemaryland with immediate effect,” the statement stated.

It add, “Our partnership with Marketsquare showcases a depth of synergy across Purplemaryland and Purplelekki, both Grade A landmark mixed-use assets. We will continue our approach of developing strong homegrown domestic alliances.”

Marketsquare, owned by Sundry Markets Limited, is a predominantly Nigerian-owned company. Marketsquare, which opened its first store in 2015, is working to ensure it becomes the largest grocery retailer in Nigeria. It has 20 stores trading across the country at the moment

And with the store at Purplemaryland, the mall is able to consistently offer a well-rounded retail and entertainment experience, thereby ensuring we maintain our vital contribution to the standard and quality of living in the area.

Purplemaryland, formerly known as Maryland Mall, is a refreshing lifestyle hub in the Maryland area of Kosofe/Ikeja in Lagos providing premium shopping, leisure, and entertainment experience.

Dubbed ‘’The Big Black Box’’, this masterpiece is home to over 40 shopping outlets, banks, restaurants, a supermarket and a state-of-the-art cinema facility all carefully selected with your leisure, entertainment and shopping needs in mind.

Since its official opening in June 2016, the mall has welcomed over six million visitors boasting about 98 per cent occupancy from strong domestic and international retailers.

Its LED billboard is adjudged the largest outdoor LED screen in sub-Saharan Africa. At 550sqm, 3008 x 432 px, an average number of 6500 vehicles drive past this LED billboard every hour. Not only does the mall house the largest outdoor screen, its indoor screens are also witnessed by an average of 5,000 people on a weekly basis.