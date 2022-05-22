Many feared dead as 4-storey building collapses on Lagos Island

Some residents are feared in a 4-storey building collapse at number 4 Alayaki Lane, Lagos Island on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, general manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), who confirmed the incident, said rescue operations was still ongoing at the time of filing in this report, as first responders were swift in mobilising to the scene.

“It was discovered that the building had been captured by the LASBCA District Office and served with all statutory notices, sealed at district and central enforcement level.

Further investigation determined that the developer had continued clandestine operations mostly at night and at the weekends.

An unconfirmed number of people are still trapped inside the building. Two people have been rescued alive while another was recovered dead.

Search and rescue operations ongoing,” said Oke-Osayintolu.