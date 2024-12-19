Manufacturing sector creates 80% of employment in Nigeria – MAN

Damilola Shittu, Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Kwara and Kogi Chapters, says manufacturers play a significant role in generating over 80% of employment opportunities in Nigeria.

Shittu made this statement during the conclusion of the 11th Kwara Trade Fairorganised by the Kwara Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (KWACCIMA) at Kwara Stadium Complex in Ilorin, the State Capital

As an industrialist, Shittu emphasised MAN’s dedication to producing highly competitive goods for consumption, ensuring safety standards, and contributing to economic growth.

Shittu said, “We provide over 80% employment of the entire nation. For us, we believe the need to continue to thrive, thus, we remain committed to ensuring that our businesses excel. I commend your efforts and assure you that MAN will continue to support you.”

He lauded the organizers of the trade fair, highlighting the substantial employment contribution by the manufacturing sector to the national workforce, stressing the importance of striving for excellence and establishing a strong presence in the global market, urging all stakeholders to continuously enhance their skills to compete effectively on a global scale.

Abu Salami, Deputy President of KWACCIMA and Chairman Organising Committee of the Trade Fair, said that 88 exhibitors from various industries participated in the Trade Fair, adding: “the theme for this year’s trade fair reflects our commitment to supporting government’s efforts in promoting the private business sector in the State.”

