Manliki exits MTN joins Schneider Electric as marketing communications leader for West Africa

Arafat O. Manliki, former digital marketing manager at MTN has ended his 14-year career journey to resume his new position as the marketing communications & digital leader, West Africa, at Schneider Electric, a global multinational company that provides energy management and digital automation solutions for efficiency and sustainability.

With over 15 years of cognate experience in marketing communications strategy, brand management, digital marketing & transformation, growth hacking, PR, and stakeholder engagement, Manliki who is also a co-founder of ROUTE-28, a hybrid mobile content production hot shop and acceleration hub, has a history of leading company-wide projects and high-impact teams across functions.

Leveraging the experiences he has garnered over the years, Manliki has worked extensively as a brand, digital marketing, and media planning specialist across various portfolios.

Prior to his new appointment, amongst other roles, he was tasked with building and executing digital marketing strategies for MTN to meet both commercial and brand objectives.

Also, he design, build and manage the corporate website and all portals [web & mobile]; advise and manage the annual digital marketing budget; design, implement and measure online marketing initiatives; lead and direct the digital creative team in the production of all digital marketing creative collateral.

As a highly skilled professional, Manliki has a demonstrated ability to translate corporate strategy into actionable marketing plans that deliver on commercial growth, brand equity, and market share targets, particularly in competitive emerging markets where speed to market and brand penetration are key success factors.

Manliki is a member of the CIM “MCIM”, a member of the NIMN and APCON.

He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Advanced AI and Automation from the Nexford University; a Certificate in Disruptive Strategy from Harvard Business School, a Mini MBA in Digital Marketing from Rutgers Business School New Jersey, and a Professional Diploma in Digital Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing UK.