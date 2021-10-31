Maltina gives two Greensprings’ teachers ‘State Champion’ award

Maltina, the premium malt brand of Nigerian Breweries has rewarded two Greensprings School teachers with ₦500,000 each for emerging as state champion at the just concluded ‘Maltina Teacher of the Year Award’.

Lanre Oguntoye, one of the teachers, won the Lagos state champion, while David Oluwadara, who recently joined Greensprings from a school in Osun state, won the Osun state champion.

Speaking on the selection process, Oguntoye said the 2021 edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Award, focused on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and teachers’ understanding of the SDGs as it links to academics.

Oguntoye, who also emerged as a top 10 national finalist, said the process also involved assessing the quality of lesson planning and teaching philosophy of each teacher, and how teachers developed their lessons in line with the SDG.

“Another important part of this process is peace education, which assesses how teachers teach students about cultural diversity to maintain peace in our society. It was an interesting experience, and I am happy two of us from Greensprings School got the state champion award,” he said.

Commending the teachers for the feat, Lai Koiki, the executive director of the school, said the award is a well-deserved reward for the teachers’ sincere love for the teaching profession and their determination to give the best to their students.

Koiki noted that the teachers prevailed as state champions because of their commitment to the profession, adding that the Greensprings School community is proud of their achievement and celebrates them.

“The confidence they portray in doing what they know how to do best and doing it with all sense of sincerity is commendable. We are happy that their presentation at the competition and the extra effort put into their work paid off,” Koiki said.