Maladministration cause of social unrest in Nigeria – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) says the failure of government at various levels to deliver sound administration and management of human and other resources, is responsible for the social unrest in the country.

The former ruling party also blamed poor governance for Nigeria’s excruciating poverty and increasing unemployment, a development it claimed has led the youths into all manner of evil practices.

Deji Doherty, the Lagos chairman of the PDP, stated this at a town hall meeting on Tuesday, following the incessant socio-economic and political tension in many parts of the country. According to Doherty, these social ills are brought about by the hardship confronting Nigerians especially since the global pandemic struck.

Doherty said the future of young people, especially in Lagos State, seemed hopeless given the glaring hostile socio-economic environment where “businesses are winding down due to illegal multiple taxes (unaccounted for) and other unfounded policies, programmes and decisions of the government.”

The chairman said the PDP would engage the Federal Government, National Assembly, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to fix every loophole and defect in the electoral system to avoid people becoming victims of a weak structure in the body polity.

According to Doherty, a terrible mistake people could make was to choose incompetent persons to occupy the seat of power across board and decide their fate. He noted that prior to 2015, Nigerians never had this horrible experience, now the level of poverty in the land has left Nigerians hapless.

“It’s ideal sometimes for people to make choices, then compare and contrast and make wiser decisions as it’s obvious today in the country. Nigerians have tested the PDP regime and this administration, now they can say without mincing words the difference between two options,” he said.

He decried the level of socio-economic unrest in the country and the influx of young people into Lagos State, adding that “Our northern governors must fix their region and make it habitable for people to live comfortably and do their businesses, Lagos is getting too much populated, making life miserable especially the traffic congestion and other structural defects.”