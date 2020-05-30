Makinde set to roll out first set of Digitized C of Os

Oyo State Government is to distribute the first set of digitized Certificate of Occupancy to successful applicants under the Oyo State Home Owners Charter (OYHOC) scheme on Monday, June 1st 2020.

This land title document Made Easy Initiative is in line with the Seyi Makinde administration’s promise to speed up the process of getting land title documents at an affordable cost and also within 60 days. These title documents include Certificate of Occupancy, Deed of Assignment, Deed of Sublease and Deed of Mortgage Consents.

A release issued by the Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Abiodun Abdu-Raheem said the event which will take place at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan is part of activities commemorating the One year in office of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Abdu-Raheem also called on eligible property owners without title or approved documents to take advantage of the window of opportunity.

He encouraged people with outstanding applications to visit the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan to find out the status of their applications with a view to ensuring they get their title document as this administration is determined to provide title documents within 60 days of application.

He however said that the programme which will hold at 12.00 noon would be done with strict adherence to COVID 19 safety measures which will therefore limit the number of applicants that will be invited for the symbolic presentation.