Makinde preaches against discrimination of people with special needs

…appoints 33 as special assistants for 33 LGAs

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has cautioned Nigerians not to discriminate against the people with special needs, saying they are humans like others, just as he approved the appointment of 33 of them as special assistants to the 33 chairmen of the 33 Local Governments Areas of the State.

Ayodele Adekanmbi, Pioneer Director General of the Oyo State Agency for Persons with Disabilities, who spoke on behalf of Governor Makinde whole briefing newsmen in his office in Ibadan, said “this is a groundbreaking moment in our history. For the first time, significant priority and attention are being given to persons with disabilities in Oyo State, ensuring their rights and needs are addressed without delay.”

Adekanmbi, lawyer, noted that the appointment “reflects the generous spirit of a governor who believes in equality, ensuring that every individual, regardless of their circumstances, enjoys fair treatment and equal opportunities. It is not an exaggeration to declare Oluseyi Makinde as the best Governor in Nigeria.”

He further expressed gratitude to Governor Makinde for his unwavering support and commitment to uplifting the lives of persons with disabilities since he took office as governor of Oyo State popularly known as “Pace Setter State.”

“Recently, we celebrated the recruitment of approximately 510 persons with disabilities into the State Teaching Service, alongside 10 others who were enlisted into the Civil Service. This extraordinary support from His Excellency has not only empowered us but has also instilled hope that we can achieve remarkable heights despite our disabilities”, he added.

Adekanmbi however urged the newly appointed special assistants, whose names had been published on the official website of the Oyo State Agency for Persons with Disabilities, to utilise the unique opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the development of Oyo State.

Share