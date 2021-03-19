Makinde calls for South West regional integration

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has reiterated the call for South West integration, adding that political or religious affiliations should not constitute barriers.

The governor said that the people of South West must always seek better integration of the zone by considering what unites them rather than what divides the region.

Speaking at the funeral thanksgiving service of Madam Aderonke Adaramaja, held at Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Agbo, Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, on Friday, the governor promised to further work for better synergy between the people of Oyo State and Ogun State, adding that he would consider the construction of the 11-kilometre road that links Akanran to Ijebu Igbo.

He stated that although he never met Mama Adaramaja when she was alive, he was convinced she lived a godly life, having seen the traits in one of Mama’s children, Babatunde Adaramaja, who happens to be his friend.

Governor Makinde prayed God to grant repose to the soul of the deceased, admonishing the family to take solace in God and that Madam Aderonke should be celebrated and not be mourned.

“When we came in here, a pastor said he is not a politician but I want to say that I am not also a pastor but I know politicians and pastors are from the same environment,” Makinde said.

“Our politicians and churches are a reflection of our society. So, if you want better politicians, better infrastructure, better pastors as well, we have to create a better society. And the perfect way to ensure that is, whatever anyone of us can do to make our society better must be done.

“Yes, it is true and I want to beseech us not to focus on those things that tend to divide us. We should rather focus on things that will bring us together. And as a government, we will make sure that whatever we can do to integrate Yorubaland and South West will be done,” he said.

Earlier in his sermon, Rev Simeone Durojaye of Overcomers Baptist Church, Agbara, Ogun State, described the deceased as a true lover of Christ and charged the congregation to always live holy.

The funeral thanksgiving service for late Adaramaja was graced by some distinguished personalities, including the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin; some commissioners, and other political and government functionaries from Oyo State.

Aderonke Adaramaja, who passed on at the age of 79 years, is survived by her husband, children, and grandchildren.