Makinde appoints Operation Burst DG, 11 other aides

Governor Seyi Makinde on Friday approved the appointment of Col. Oladipo James Ajibola as the Director-General, Operation Burst.

The governor also approved the appointments of Bosede Sodiq as Senior Special Assistant (Broadcast Media), Kehinde Oluwaseyi Ogunsanya as Senior Special Assistant (Economic Planning) and Moshope Adebayo Akande as Senior Special Assistant (Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Governor Makinde, according to a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, also approved the following appointments:

Albert Adebowale Ogunyemi, Special Assistant (Photographer) to the Governor; Otuowho Jesse Onoriode, Special Assistant (Photographer 2) to the Governor; Oyebode Babatunde, Special Assistant (Transport) to the Governor; Adeyanju Daniel Akinloye, Special Assistant (Transport 2) to the Governor; Moses Adebayo Alao, Special Assistant (Print Media) to the Governor; Fisayo Daramola, Special Assistant (Digital Media) to the Governor; Ogunbowale Oladayo Olajuwon, Special Assistant (Communication) to the Governor; Ademola Aderinto, Special Assistant (Environment) to the Governor.

According to the letter, the appointments are with immediate effect.

The governor, while congratulating the new appointees, asked them to see their appointment as a further call to service and urged them to discharge their duties with absolute loyalty, dedication and diligence.