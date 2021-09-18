Make probity, prudence your watchword, Abiodun charges new Perm Secs

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, swore in six new Permanent Secretaries and a Special Adviser on Industry, Trade and Investment, Aderemi Ogunmefun, charging them to make probity and prudence their watchword, as the Chief Accounting Officers and Administrative Heads of their respective agencies and ministries.

At the ceremony held at the State Executive Council Chamber, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, the governor enjoined the new PSs to ensure proper management of both human and material resources under their care.

Abiodun, who also charged them to consider and see all members of their ministries as important catalysts to achieving the greatness of your ministries, departments and agencies, urged them to ensure a seamless and robust synergy between their ministries and others.

He noted that public service has played a huge role in the successes recorded by his administration in the last 28 months, pointing out that it is the responsibility of his government to maintain the stability of “the engine room that sees to the daily routine of government activities”.

While observing that the task of bequeathing enduring legacies goes beyond road construction, provision of modern healthcare delivery and gamut of other ordinary things that people would wish to see in the physical, which according to him will be eroded by time, space and technology, Abiodun said his government would hold it as a duty to protect the legacy of excellence in the Public Service that the state founding fathers left behind.

He added that his administration would continue to ensure placing of the right people in specific areas of leadership where human and material resources of government will be adequately utilised.

“We will continue to ensure that the Ogun State Public Service is provided with the right quality of leadership that will add value towards more efficiency and improved effectiveness. This understanding informed the appointment of the six new Permanent Secretaries to fill the existing vacancies,” Abiodun enthused.

The governor said that the elevation of the deserving Civil Servants to the new post comes with a reward from competence, experience, hard-work and dedication, adding “it is also part of our Administration’s commitment towards giving good governance that is inclusive and participatory to all the people of Ogun State, irrespective of age, gender, status and location in our dear state”.

He urged them to do more than what they did to merit their elevation, cautioning that their respective performances as Directors will not be sufficient to see them through as Permanent Secretaries.

“You are joining a group that has carved an enviable niche for itself in this Administration with its superlative performance and uncommon commitment to the successful implementation of the ‘Building our Future Together Agenda’ for the continued development of our dear State and increasing the prosperity of the people.

“As you join the body of Permanent Secretaries, I charge you to unite the various constituents of your respective Ministries around the vision and mission of our Administration. Needless to say that your appointment takes immediate effect with already known portfolios,” the governor said.

“But, I need to say that, as the Chief Accounting Officers and the Administrative Heads of your respective Agencies, you are all enjoined to make probity your watchword, and be prudent in the management of both human and material resources under your care. You must, therefore, consider and see all members of your different Ministries as the important catalyst to achieving the greatness of your Ministries, Departments and Agencies. You are also to ensure a seamless and robust synergy between your Ministries and others. We are all working for the greater good of our dear State.

“As you begin a journey in the footsteps of illustrious men and women of this great State, you must realise that you are receiving from the people the sacred trust, once conferred, to your illustrious predecessors. Hence, you cannot afford to fail in your journey,” Abiodun added.

While congratulating the new Permanent Secretaries, Abiodun reiterated his administration’s commitment to the development of all sectors of the economy of the state, adding “we will continue to ensure the provision of the ambience needed for partnership towards the development of Ogun”.

He equally restated the commitment of his Administration to the welfare and development of the Public Service of the state, disclosing his government was at the advance stage of implementing the outstanding promotion of Years 2018, 2019 and 2020, just as he added that “we are committed to offset all other outstanding financial obligations as the finances of the state improve”.

“In fact, we must appreciate the entire Public Service of our dear State for the continued cooperation, support and collaboration. That our dear State has one of the most peaceful labour relations is due to the maturity of our dependable and committed Public Service. I assure you all that we will never take that for granted”, the governor submitted.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries are Olubukunola Adeniregun, (Bureau of Local Government Pensions); Adetunji Kanimodo, (Ministry of Rural Development and Water Resources); and Olusegun Olaotan, (Ministry of Culture and Tourism); Rotimiolu Akinlesi, (Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs); Waidi Olanloye, (Teaching Service Commission) and Adeolu Olufowobi, (Local Government Service Commission).